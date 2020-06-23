With 46 new cases, tally crosses 500-mark

The number of COVID-19 cases crossed 500-mark with 46 new cases being reported from the district on Tuesday. It may be noted that 100 cases were reported in the last three days.

This is also said to be the biggest single-day spike the district.

The district also reported one more death taking the death toll to four.

A 63-year-old person from Srikakulam, who had a travel history to Hyderabad and was admitted to a private hospital in Visakhapatnam with several health issues, died on Tuesday.

With the new cases, the total count goes to 530, which include 303 active cases. The total number of discharges stands at 223, as 11 persons who were being treated have tested negative on Tuesday.

Among the cases registered, 16 cases were reported from Peda Jalaripeta and eight from Appughar. Apart from them, two cases were reported from Anandapuram, two from Gajuwaka, two PG doctors and a nurse from KGH also tested positive. Cases were also reported from Arilova, G.K Veedhi, Kailash Nagar, Ramachandra Nagar, Bheem Nagar, Chaitanya Nagar and a few other areas.

‘40 very active clusters’

According District COVID Special Officer P.V. Sudhakar, the total number of very active clusters stand at 40, while active clusters are 42.