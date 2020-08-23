With 451 new cases, district tally crosses the 30,000-mark

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 August 2020 23:16 IST

Five more persons succumb to coronavirus; toll goes up to 213

The number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 30,000-mark in the district with 451 new cases being reported on Sunday.

The total number of cases has now gone up to 30,216. What seems to worry the Health Department officials is that the last 10,000 cases are reported in a span of just 13 days.

According to COVID-19 bulletin released by the district administration, as many as 991 news cases were reported in the last 48 hours, including 451 on Sunday. As many as 11 persons succumbed to the virus, including five on Sunday, taking the death toll to 213 in the district.

736 clusters

On August 22, as many as 733 patients recovered from the virus. Sunday saw 463 more persons recovering from the COVID-19, which takes the total number of patients recovered to 1,196 in two days.

The total also includes patients being treated at home quarantine, apart from those who were admitted to hospitals and COVID-19 care centres.

According to the officials, the total number of active COVID-19 cases is 5,042 and the discharged is 24,961, as on Sunday.

Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College, P.V. Sudhakar, said that the total number of clusters in the district is 736. Of them, very active clusters are 141, while active clusters are 81. Similarly, the number of dormant clusters is 514. As many as 171 clusters have been denotified.