With 303 new cases, tally crosses the 52,000-mark

Four more succumb to coronavirus in Vizag

As many as 303 new COVID-19 cases were reported from the district in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin released on Tuesday, taking the cumulative tally to 52,002. The death toll also rose to 424 with four more persons succumbing to the coronavirus. A total of 302 persons, undergoing treatment in various hospitals, COVID-19 care centres and in home quarantine, recovered/discharged.

With the new cases, the total number of discharges or recoveries stands at 48,409. The number of active cases decreased to 3,169.

With the gradual increase in the number of discharges, the recovery percentage in the district has crossed 93.

It may be noted that the death rate is less than 1%.

Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar said that out of 307 clusters in the district, just four clusters are very active, while 64 are active.

Already 627 clusters were denotified.

The number of persons approaching for testing has been decreasing in the district.

According to a ward volunteer S. Roopa from Maddilapalem area, earlier about 150 persons used to approach for tests every day. Most of them used to have some symptoms. Since the last two weeks, not even 50 persons are coming forward for testing. Almost 90 % of them are not having any symptoms, she said.