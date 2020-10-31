With 271 new cases in 48 hours, district tally crosses 56,000-mark

3 more persons succumb to coronavirus in same period

The district reported as many as 271 new COVID-19 cases in the last 48 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 56,212 as on Friday.

The death toll also rose to 476 with three more persons succumbing to the coronavirus in the last two days.

On a positive note, as many as 330 persons, who were affected with the virus, recovered in the last two days.

With the new cases, the total number of active cases and recoveries is 2,086 and 53,650 respectively.

There are nine very active and 16 active clusters in the district. A total of 296 clusters are dormant. As many as 627 clusters were already denotified.