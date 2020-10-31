Visakhapatnam

With 271 new cases in 48 hours, district tally crosses 56,000-mark

Children sanitising their hands after COVID test at ENT hospital in Visakhapatnam on Friday.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

The district reported as many as 271 new COVID-19 cases in the last 48 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 56,212 as on Friday.

The death toll also rose to 476 with three more persons succumbing to the coronavirus in the last two days.

On a positive note, as many as 330 persons, who were affected with the virus, recovered in the last two days.

With the new cases, the total number of active cases and recoveries is 2,086 and 53,650 respectively.

There are nine very active and 16 active clusters in the district. A total of 296 clusters are dormant. As many as 627 clusters were already denotified.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 31, 2020 1:05:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/with-271-new-cases-in-48-hours-district-tally-crosses-56000-mark/article32987015.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY