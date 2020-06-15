With 20 new coronavirus cases, the district crosses 300-mark

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 June 2020 23:45 IST

KGH Forensic Department, mortuary closed after three doctors test positive

The district crossed the 300-mark with 20 new COVID-19 cases being recorded on Monday.

With the new cases, the total number of cases have gone up to 303, with 166 active cases, discharges 136 and one death that occurred earlier.

Advertising

Advertising

The very active clusters have gone up from 36 to 41 and the active clusters stand at 19, said COVID Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar.

Of the 20 cases, five were from Anakapalle, five were air travellers who were in quarantine, one patient from KGH and the rest were from Madhurawada, Atchutapuram, V. Madugula and a returnee from Odisha.

Meanwhile taking stock of the situation, District Collector V. Vinay Chand asked the health team to take up extensive COVID-19 tests. He also emphasised upon them to enforce the guidelines in both containment and non-containment zones.

Discussing the action plan here on Monday with the frontline officials, he urged them to take all steps to break the spread of the virus. He asked them to identify high risk individuals, elderly persons who have co-morbidity and pregnant women and conduct tests and complete the circuit by month-end.

Meanwhile, the Forensic Department and the mortuary at King George Hospital (KGH) were closed on Monday, when an associate professor and two assistant professors tested positive.

It is said that one of the doctors had gone to Guntur recently and came in contact with a positive patient. A PG student tested positive and all the PGs were sent for quarantine. A patient in Unit-1 of the Surgery Ward tested positive and all the house surgeons were sent for quarantine, according to G. Arjuna, Superintendent, KGH.

He also said that 45, including 15 paramedic staff and 30 doctors and PG students, tested negative and were sent to one week home quarantine.