With 190 new cases, district tally crosses the 53,000-mark

The district reported 190 fresh COVID-19 infections taking the cumulative tally to 53,028 on Sunday.
The death toll also rose to 442 after three more persons died in the last 24 hours, as per the COVID-19 bulletin.
As many as 217 persons undergoing treatment have recovered from the infection during the same period, said the officials.
The number of discharges increased to 49,792 and the active cases further reduced to 2,794.
Out of 318 clusters in the district, nine are very active and 65 are active. As many as 244 clusters are dormant.
It may be remembered that already 627 clusters were denotified by the district administration.
