With 170 new COVID cases, Visakhapatnam district reports highest single-day tally this year so far

One more person succumbs to coronavirus

Visakhapatnam district reported as many as 170 new COVID-19 infections, second highest day’s tally after Guntur district (176) in the State, taking the cumulative tally to 61,526, as on Friday morning. For the second time in the last three days, the single-day tally has crossed the 100-mark in the district. Moreover this is also the highest single-day tally in this year. Among the new cases reported, around 50 cases have come from the hostels of Andhra University Engineering College.

For the fourth day in a row, the district has reported a COVID death, taking the death toll to 544. The total number of deaths reported this month is five.

The active cases, which were 24 on the first day of March, have now increased to 647.

While in February, the total number of cases reported was 268. In March (till date), the district reported as many as 986 new cases. Among them, as many as 541 cases were reported since March 20.