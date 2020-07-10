With 148 new cases, district inching closer to 2,000-mark

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 July 2020 22:59 IST

Number of discharged persons surpasses active cases after a long gap

Visakhapatnam district reported 148 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total tally to 1,955.

Friday’s cases mark the biggest single-day spike in the district so far.

Meanwhile, on the bright side, 101 persons who were undergoing treatment have been discharged from hospital on Friday after testing negative for COVID-19. This is for the fourth day in a row that more than 100 persons have been discharged in the district on a single day. In the last four days, 458 persons have been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals.

After a long gap, the number of discharged persons (980) surpassed the number of active cases (960) in the district. The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 15. P.V. Sudhakar, Special Officer for COVID-19, said that 27 new clusters — Garnikam, Gudivada, Yendada, Komaravolu, Korurpolu, Lankelapalem, Sabbavaram, Pattabhi Reddy Gardens 2, Vemulavalasa, Sreenivasa Nagar, Sri Ram Nagar Colony, NGGO Colony, Gokul Nagar, Durga Nagar, and Old Adavivaram, and a few other areas — have reported cases.

There are 115 very active clusters, 166 active clusters and 89 dormant clusters in the district. Thirty-nine clusters have been denotified, he said.