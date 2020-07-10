With 148 new cases, district inching closer to 2,000-mark

Visakhapatnam district reported 148 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total tally to 1,955.
Friday’s cases mark the biggest single-day spike in the district so far.
Meanwhile, on the bright side, 101 persons who were undergoing treatment have been discharged from hospital on Friday after testing negative for COVID-19. This is for the fourth day in a row that more than 100 persons have been discharged in the district on a single day. In the last four days, 458 persons have been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals.
After a long gap, the number of discharged persons (980) surpassed the number of active cases (960) in the district. The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 15. P.V. Sudhakar, Special Officer for COVID-19, said that 27 new clusters — Garnikam, Gudivada, Yendada, Komaravolu, Korurpolu, Lankelapalem, Sabbavaram, Pattabhi Reddy Gardens 2, Vemulavalasa, Sreenivasa Nagar, Sri Ram Nagar Colony, NGGO Colony, Gokul Nagar, Durga Nagar, and Old Adavivaram, and a few other areas — have reported cases.
There are 115 very active clusters, 166 active clusters and 89 dormant clusters in the district. Thirty-nine clusters have been denotified, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath