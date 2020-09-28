With 145 new cases, district tally crosses the 50,000-mark

Two more persons succumb to coronavirus; toll rises to 393

The cumulative COVID-19 tally crossed the 50,000-mark on Monday in the district with the report of 145 new infections in the last 24 hours. The tally now stands at 50,014. The district recorded over 40,000 cases in just two months from August till date.

As on July 30, the total cumulative cases were around 10,000 and in the next 58 odd days, it crossed the 50,000-mark, with August alone recording over 30,000 cases and September (till date) accounting for about 10,000 cases.

It took over 130 days for recording 10,000 cases, from the beginning of the pandemic in March and about 58 days to report the 40,000 plus cases. According to the health officials, the 145 cases reported on Monday is said to be the lowest single-day tally over the last two months.

The district also reported two deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total toll to 393 on Monday.

On the brighter side, the health officials say that the number of active cases is on the decline and discharges have increased.

While the total active cases on Monday stand at 4,097, the total discharges have gone up to 45,524, with 280 persons having recovered on Monday.

The recoveries include those who were being treated at COVID hospitals, COVID care centre and those under home isolation.

According to health officials, the recovery rate in the district is around 91%.

According to District COVID Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, the district has been seeing a steady decline in number of cases since September 4. “In August, we were averaging around 1,000 to 1,200 cases per day, and now it has dropped to 300 to 400 cases. The signs are encouraging, but it is too early to come to a conclusion or say that cases are coming down, especially after the Delhi resurgence,” he said.

Out of 718 clusters in the district, 54 are very active and 24 are active, as on date.