With 1,025 new cases, tally mounts to 38,131 in district

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 September 2020 23:10 IST

Seven more persons succumb to coronavirus; toll goes up to 265

With as many as 1,025 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the district’s cumulative tally increased to 38,131. For the third time in the last one week, the district has reported more than 1,000 cases in a day.

The district also saw seven more persons succumbing to the coronavirus, taking the death toll to 265. As many as 987 persons have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, the health officials said.

Advertising

Advertising

31,324 discharged

According to the COVID-19 bulletin released on Tuesday, the number of active cases in the district is 6,542 and 31,324 persons are discharged.

In August, 25,929 COVID-19 cases were reported in the district. The month also saw 167 people die due to the virus.

Special Officer for COVID-19 P.V Sudhakar said that among the 738 clusters in the district, 49 are very active, 60 active and 629 clusters are dormant. Already 171 clusters were denotified by the district administration.