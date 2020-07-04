With 102 new cases, district tally shoots up to 1,238

In a steep spike, 102 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Visakhapatnam district on Saturday. This is for the first time, the district crossed 100-mark within 24 hours.

With the new cases, the total number of cases as on Saturday is 1,238.

The number of active cases is 782. With the discharge of two more persons, the number of discharged persons is 449. Seven persons died due to COVID-19 in the district. Out of the seven, five hailed from the Visakhapatnam district, while one was from Srikakulam and another one was from Hyderabad.

As many as 787 cases were reported from the district in June. In the last four days (July 1 to 4), as many as 338 new cases were reported, which is almost 42 % of total cases reported in June. Officials say that as the sample testing was increased, cases see a rise.

Cases were reported from Appughar, Peda Jalaripeta, Kobbarithota, Atchutapuram, Allipuram, Arilova, Makavarapalem, Narsipatnam, Anakapalle, Haripalem, Saripalem, Ananthavaram and a few other areas.

The Health Department officials have ramped up testing at containment zones with most number of cases.

According to Special Officer for COVID-19 P.V. Sudhakar, there are 79 very active clusters and 114 active clusters in the district. Sixty clusters have been identified as dormant and already 30 were denotified, he said.