Wireless, Antenna & Microwave Symposium to begin in Visakhapatnam on February 29

The third Wireless, Antenna & Microwave Symposium (WAMS 2024) will be organised at Raghu Educational Institutions, here from February 29 to March 3, according to general chair of the conference PSR Chowdary, on Wednesday.
JNTU Vizianagaram Vice-Chancellor K. Venkata Subbaiah will inaugurate the conference, where about 300 delegates will present 200 research papers.
NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (USA) expert Nacer Chahat said that the conference will be held by involving students.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT