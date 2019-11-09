Winners’ list of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Vidya Puraskar out

The list of winners of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Vidya Puraskar-2019 is now available on the website deovsp.net, District Education Officer B. Lingeswara Reddy has said.

The awards will be presented during the National Education Day celebrations at VMRDA Children’s Arena on November 11, marking the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. Those who studied SSC in government schools alone are eligible for the award.

The winners will be presented a cash award of ₹20,000, a certificate, a medal and a tab, the DEO added.