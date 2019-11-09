Winners’ list of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Vidya Puraskar out

The list of winners of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Vidya Puraskar-2019 is now available on the website deovsp.net, District Education Officer B. Lingeswara Reddy has said.
The awards will be presented during the National Education Day celebrations at VMRDA Children’s Arena on November 11, marking the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. Those who studied SSC in government schools alone are eligible for the award.
The winners will be presented a cash award of ₹20,000, a certificate, a medal and a tab, the DEO added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor