WIN Forum launched to help women in distress

It will comprise one official each from revenue, police and GVMC, says Police Commissioner

To provide a solution to a woman in distress, especially those who are not able to approach a police station or those whose complaints need not be of cognizable nature, the district authorities have launched WIN (women in need) Forum, here on Wednesday.

According to Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha, most women do not approach the police station or other grievance redressal forums because of personal inhibitions and to keep their identities secret.

There is an observation that of the women who approach police stations, most of them do not come with a detailed complaint, which makes it difficult to confirm a cognizable offence.Most of such women are ‘women in distress’, and they undergo psychological and emotional suffering, he said.

The forum has been created to address non-cognizable cases and officers from various departments have been roped in to listen to such women, counsel them and try to resolve their dispute or issue, he said.

According to him, there is need to create a system to lighten the investigative load on police stations. This forum will reduce the load on the police stations, said Mr. Manish Kumar Sinha.

The forum will comprise one officer from the revenue department, one from GVMC and one from the police department.

M.V. Ramana Kumari will represent the Revenue, Chandrika from GVMC and ACP Disha Police Station Prem Kajal will represent the police.

Additional DCP Ajitha Vejendla of SEB will assist and guide the forum.

The forum members will be present in Room No.15 in Swarna Bharathi stadium on all Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., from December 10.

Giving a broad understanding on what type complaints a woman can approach the WIN Forum, the CP said that broadly they can approach with family disputes such as disputes between husband and wife, relationship issues between friends, acquaintances and partners and situations where a woman feels harassed. Complaints can also be mailed to winvspcity@gmail.com and for emergencies call: 100 or 181.