Will Union Budget bring cheer for people of Vizag region on railway front?

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 February 2022 00:59 IST

Many proposals have been pending for a long time

Will the Union Budget being presented in Parliament on Tuesday (February 1) have anything to cheer for the people of Visakhapatnam region on the railway front? This is the question that is lingering on the minds of the people.

There are long-pending proposals and demands, which are being dodged year after year by the railways to the disappointment of the people. These include the construction of the third line from Visakhapatnam Junction to Gopalapatnam, for which a survey was completed long ago, construction of the Marripalem Maha Terminal, construction of additional platforms at Visakhapatnam junction and revival of the old Visakhapatnam Town Station in Old Town area.

Advertising

Advertising

All these are needed to ease congestion and holding up of trains on the outskirts of the city. “The 3rd line survey was conducted long ago and in the budget a mere ₹1,000 was allocated. The project requires around ₹3 crore, which should be released in one go for its early completion. Similarly, though proposals were submitted long ago, no funds have been released so far for the Marripalem satellite station,” says N. Gajapathi Rao, BJP State Council Member and former ZRUCC Member of East Coast Railway (E Co R).

“A proposal was made for construction of four additional platforms at Visakhapatnam railway station about one-and-a-half decade ago. The original idea was that all passenger trains should originate from there. There was also a demand for revival of the Old Visakhapatnam Town Station. I had suggested operation of passenger trains from there for the convenience of citizens residing in Old Town area. I have come to know that rake of Godavari express and another originating train are being parked there from morning till evening,” he says.

“The E Co R authorities have completely neglected Waltair Division. There is a demand since decades for the operation of a direct train from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi,” adds Mr. Gajapathi Rao.

The other demands include introduction of a daily overnight express from Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru, increasing the frequency of Vizag to Chennai and the re-routing of long distance, which are being diverted via Duvvada and Gopalapatnam, through Visakhapatnam junction.