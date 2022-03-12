Will take up pending issues of Visakhapatnam airport with higher-ups, says MP

Airport Advisory Committee holds meeting

Lok Sabha member M.V.V. Satyanarayana assured the Airport Advisory Committee (AAC) members that he will take up pending issues relating to the international cargo terminal, increase of slots for commercial flights during peak hours, restoration of direct connectivity to Dubai, and early inauguration of development works at the airport.

Mr. Satyanarayana, who is also chairman of the AAC, presided over the first half meeting of the AAC of Visakhapatnam International Airport held on Saturday. He assured the members of taking up the pending issues to the notice of the higher authorities in Delhi and the Ministry of Civil Aviation for necessary action.

Visakhapatnam West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu, other AAC members, representatives of travel and tour operators, trade, airline operators, CASO/ASG and AAI officials participated in the meeting.

Airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao, who is also convenor of the AAC, explained the latest developments of the airport.

The committee deliberated on various issues related to passenger facilitation, commencement of new flight routes, availability of night parking stands, status of ongoing expansion of terminal building, measures by airport management to make airport user-friendly, cleanliness of surrounding areas of airport, transport services and improving connectivity from the airport, maintenance of essential services and issues related to smooth operations of the airport.