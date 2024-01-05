Will strive to strengthen Jana Sena in all wards of Visakhapatnam, says party disrict president

January 05, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) district president and MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav has said that he will tour all the 98 wards in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and strive to strengthen the party from the grassroots level in coordination with leaders and cadre.

Mr. Vamsi Krishna, who quit the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) recently, thanked the JSP president Pawan Kalyan and party leader K. Nagababu for reposing confidence in him and making him the party’s district president within one week of joining the party, at a media conference here on Friday. He said that he would spare no efforts for the success of the JSP candidates as also the TDP candidates, to be fielded as part of the TDP-JSP alliance, in the 2024 general elections.

He said that several leaders were expected to join the JSP from YSRCP after Sankranti. The YSRCP would be empty soon. He said it was for Mr. Pawan and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu to take a decision on whom to give the tickets in the general elections. “We will work for the success of the party and alliance candidates, irrespective of who is fielded by the party leadership,” he said answering a query.

On the YSRCP leaders statements that he had not worked adequately for the party (YSRCP), Mr. Vamsi Krishna said, “Till I was in the YSRCP, I had worked for it 24/7. Everyone knows who has worked for the party. Unfortunately, those who had never carried the party flag like GV (Builder G. Venkateswara Rao) and Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, who is also a builder, are being given top priority in the party.”

On the statements of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on developing Visakhapatnam, Mr. Vamsi Krishna expressed his lack of faith on the possibility of completion of the development projects initiated, and said that they would be completed by the JSP-TDP alliance, which is likely to form the government after the 2024 elections.