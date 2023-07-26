Will strive to organise two international cricket matches successfully in Visakhapatnam, says Andhra Cricket Association Secretary

July 26, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Thanking the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for allotting two International cricket matches at Dr YSR ACA VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam, between November 2023 and February 2024, Secretary of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) S.R. Gopinath Reddy said that the ACA would make all arrangements in a grand manner and would also ensure smooth conduct of the matches, following all the guidelines.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Gopinath Reddy said that keeping in view of the infrastructure and track record of ACA in conducting international events, these two important matches, T20 International between India and Australia on November 23 and Test match between India and England on February 2, have been allotted to Visakhapatnam. He said that they would leave no stone unturned to organise the matches in a successful manner. The ACA has taken up renovation of washrooms, players dressing room, media gallery, commentators gallery, well before the last One Day International (ODI) held between India and Australia during this March. There were minor issues with seating and the ACA would resolve them before these two matches. “Moreover, we have a beautiful pitch on which there are no complaints at all,” he said.

He said that since the last 19 years, 17 International matches had been organised in Visakhapatnam. Of the total, four matches were conducted after Mr. Sarath Chandra Reddy has taken over as the president of ACA. With the coming two matches in the next eight months, the number would be six, he said.

Dometic matches

Mr. Gopinath Reddy said that apart from these two International cricket matches, this year, the ACA was able to conduct many domestic matches across the State. He said that BCCI and its secretary Jay Shah has been constantly supporting the ACA.

Plan to develop integrated stadium

Mr. Gopinath reddy also said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy intends to develop an integrated stadium with a seating capacity of more than 50,000 to meet the requirement of modern cricket stadiums across the world. He said that the ACA has also sought the State Government to provide them some land, where they can take up works. However, still it is in proposal stage, he added.

Treasurer A.V. Chalam, Legal Manager of ACA Nageswara Rao and others were present.