Will strive for inclusion of three castes in Central OBC list, says BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL in Visakhapatnam

July 12, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Rajya Sabha member from BJP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has said that he is striving for inclusion of Kalinga Vaisya, Sistakaranam and Sondhi castes from North Andhra region in the Central OBC list.

Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday along with the State and district BC leaders, Mr. Narasimha Rao informed that in the past, his efforts and intervention with the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) and the Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar for the inclusion of Turpu Kapus in the Central list has yielded positive results.

He said that 142 castes in Andhra Pradesh have BC reservation in the State. He said that there are two separate lists for the backward castes in the State and at the Centre. Only 103 castes in the State list are included in the Central OBC list and the rest of the castes do not have the reservation in the Central educational institutions and jobs, he said.

At present, the issue of inclusion of backward castes in the Central OBC list requires a Constitutional amendment to the Central list by passing a Bill in both the houses of Parliament after a favourable recommendation from the NCBC and the Central government. Mr. Narasimha Rao promised that he would strive to get justice for the three castes.

He said that he has already spoken to Mr. Hansraj Ahir, Chairman, National Commission for Backward Classes, on the issue. Mr. Narasimha Rao said that he will soon be taking delegations of leaders of these castes to Delhi. Leaders of the three castes thanked the MP for his efforts.