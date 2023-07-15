Will strive for 24x7 highway connectivity for Visakhapatnam ports, says BJP MP GVL

July 15, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Rajya Sabha member from the BJP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao along with representatives of ports, industrial parks and SEZs in Visakhapatnam held a meeting here on Saturday over development of 24x7 highway connectivity under Pradhana Mantri Gati Shakti Yojana.

The participants informed that lack of seamless 24x7 connectivity of Visakhapatnam and Gangavaram ports in the city caused serious problems for trade and industries, thus hampering the business and economy of Visakhapatnam.

Visakha Container Terminal Pvt. Ltd. Senior Manager M.N. Rao said that due to traffic restrictions for six hours in a day, the activities of the ports and container terminal would be halted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shravan Shipping Managing Director G. Sambasiva Rao said that the cargo vehicles should not be stopped, and immediate, short and long-term solutions on the road infrastructure were required in the city.

AP Chamber of Commerce Visakhapatnam zone chairman K.R.B. Prakash said that there were not enough rakes (wagons) available for the quick transportation activity of the ports, and it should be resolved immediately.

Responding to the pleas, the MP said that the Centre already sanctioned national highway projects to improve connectivity to the ports. A 10-km highway with four-km elevated corridor from Convent Junction to Sheela Nagar would be completed in 18 months at a cost of ₹800 crore, and the works of a 12.5 km long greenfield highway worth ₹1,000 crore would commence soon. This apart, plans were mooted to construct three flyovers on the 21-km stretch of old highway (NH16) from Sheela Nagar to Anakapalli.

“The meeting was aimed at achieving the infrastructure development of Visakhapatnam as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti Yojana. I will try my best to pursue the matter raised by the participants with the authorities concerned for improving the road connectivity and lowering the logistics cost,” Mr. Rao said.

Representatives of Visakhapatnam and Gangavaram ports, shipping, and logistics, customs, transport association representatives and NHAI participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.