ADVERTISEMENT

Will start a music studio in Visakhapatnam soon, says composer Thaman

March 26, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

‘I am also keen to settle in Visakhapatnam as it is a beautiful and peaceful coastal city’

V. Kamalakara Rao

Film music composer S. Thaman inaugurating the Phase-I Lab (Music Studio) of Andhra University Audio Engineering and Music Production, on the university campus in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

Film music director S. Thaman on Sunday announced that he would set up a music studio in Visakhapatnam soon.

Mr. Thaman inaugurated an Audio Engineering and Music Production Phase-1 Lab on the Andhra University (AU) campus here on Sunday in the presence of AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D Prasad Reddy.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Mr. Thaman said that he currently owns such studios in Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai. “We have our own site in Bheemili. So, we are planning to set up a music studio at the site. Moreover, I am also keen to settle in Visakhapatnam as it is a beautiful and peaceful coastal city,” Mr. Thaman said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Thaman appreciated AU for setting up the Studio Lab on AU campus to promote music and train interested students.

Mr. Thaman said “Where there is music, there is no conflict between people. Music is medicine for the heart when it is disturbed due to mental pressure and stress.”

Prof. Prasad Reddy said that St. Luke’s came forward to set up the studio in AU as part of the MoU. For the first phase of the lab, they had spent around ₹3.5 crore, he added. “We are also planning to introduce music as an optional subject to relieve the stress of students during their studies,” Prof. Prasad Reddy said.

He said that the popular open auditorium of the university, which had been closed for decades, would be reopened in the last week of April. Renovation works were currently under way, he added.

St. Luke’s Studio founder Ashirvad Luke was present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US