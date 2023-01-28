ADVERTISEMENT

Will seek ‘Vande Bharat’ train between Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru via Tirupati, says GVL

January 28, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘I will also check about the status of railway zone and construction of headquarters in Visakhapatnam’

The Hindu Bureau

G.V.L Narasimha Rao

Rajya Sabha member from BJP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on Saturday said that he would meet Union Ministers concerned and put in efforts to bring to their notice on various issues and pending projects related to Andhra Pradesh, especially Visakhapatnam, during the coming Union Budget meetings in parliament. He said that he would also seek operation of a second ‘Vande Bharat’ train from Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru via Tirupati.

New highway

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Narasimha Rao said that he would urge Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to lay new highway between Visakhapatnam and Araku, which is in a very bad shape and try to get the road sanctioned at the earliest. Among his list also include marine pollution in Visakhapatnam, issues being faced by the fishermen community, construction of flyover at Aganampudi and a few others.

He said that he would also try to highlight the need for recruitment in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and get adequate support to ensure the plant runs at its full capacity.

“Andhra Pradesh stands at the lower order when it comes to Information Technology. I would seek support for setting up various institutions, developing a startup eco-system with the authorities concerned,” he added.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said that he would also check about the status of railway zone and construction of the headquarters in Visakhapatnam.

He also congratulated recipients of ‘Padma’ awards from Andhra Pradesh.

