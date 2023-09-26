Will request railway authorities to start Visakhapatnam-Varanasi train before Vijaya Dasami, says GVL

September 26, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on Tuesday said that the BJP would urge the railway authorities to begin the long-pending proposed pair of trains between Visakhapatnam to Banaras (Varanasi) before Vijaya Dasami without any delay.

He said that the train No. 18311 will run between Visakhapatnam and Banaras on Wednesdays and Sundays, while the train No. 18312 will run between Banaras and Visakhapatnam on Tuesdays and Fridays. He said that though as of now, the train is scheduled to run weekly twice, the BJP would request the authorities to run the train daily.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office here, Mr. Narasimha Rao attributed the success of the approval of trains between Visakhapatnam and Varanasi to the BJP’s efforts in constantly communicating and requesting Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Railway authorities. He said that during the summer, the railways had run trains between Visakhapatnam and Varanasi, for which the occupancy was high. Keeping in view of it, the BJP had once again requested the railway authorities. “On September 7, I had spoken about the train with the railway board officials,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Apart from putting in efforts to resolve other pending issues with the railways, we are also trying to bring in more Vande Bharat trains connecting Visakhapatnam to other destinations in the coming days,” he added.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said that the Central Government has made development of Visakhapatnam as one of its top priorities. He said that from South India, Visakhapatnam is the only city to be selected as pilot city to be developed by the Niti Aayog, while the other three cities are Surat, Mumbai and Varanasi. Based on the development on these pilot cities, 20 more cities will be futher developed, he added.

“In the last few weeks, I have been conducting meetings to discuss about the development of Visakhapatnam,” he said. He said that soon a meeting will be organised between Industry experts from Visakhapatnam and Niti Aayog officials at New Delhi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.