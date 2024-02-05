Will repeal Land Titling Act if brought back to power, says Naidu

February 05, 2024 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Continuing his high-intensity pre poll campaign ‘Ra Kadalira’, former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party’s national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu said that if brought back to power he will repeal the Land Titling Act, which has been brought by the ruling YSR Congress party.

Addressing a huge gathering at Madugula, Anakapalli district, here on February 5, he said that the Act was draconian in nature and he will repeal it, once voted to power. This Act has been framed to enable the land grabbers of the YSRC party to take over your land by changing the details of your document in the online system in connivance with the officials. And I will not let that happen, he added.

He pointed out that the YSRCP party had failed the farmers miserably and if elected to power, he will focus on the Sujala Sravanthi project to help the farmers irrigate over 8 lakh acres of land in Uttarandhra.

He also promised to finish the Polavaram project and bring Godavari water to Raiwada reservoir, so that the drinking water issue of Uttarandhra and Visakhapatnam is permanently sorted out.

In a direct attack to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and borrowing his slogan ‘Sidham’ (Ready), he asked the people who had gathered if they were ready to throw the ruling party out of power.

“CM Jagan is not a mentally stable man. He may attack you, himself or even ‘me’, so before he can cause further damage, are you ‘sidham’ to remove him,” he said.

Repeating the slogan of Jagan, he said “This time, the unemployed youth, the women, electorates from various communities such as the BC, SC/ST and minorities are ‘Sidham’ (ready) to remove him and they will be TDP’s star campaigners.”

He went ahead to say that politics is an art and science and it is pure in nature. Politics decides the future of the people in a State and in a country, but the politics practised by Jagan Reddy is dark in nature it would further sink the State.

Quoting each MLA and minister, he spoke about their alleged involvement in scams and corruption.

Ridiculing Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath, he said, “The Minister comes on record that the State did not participate in the Davos summit, as it was very cold. This is the Minister who talks about ‘the hen and egg’ and has no knowledge how to attract investments.”

Mr. Naidu said that the TDP if voted to power will focus on infrastructure building and investments, as investments will bring both financial resources, as well as generate jobs.

The TDP leader also said that he will immediately address the issues plaguing all the sugar factories in the region and see that they are operational and profitable.

He also said that Mr. Jagan keeps on harping that he is fighting a lone battle and has no media on his side, but it appears that the CM has forgotten that Sakshi media belongs to him and his family.

YSRC leaders have not only indulged in scams pertaining to liquor, minerals and sand mining, but laterite is being mined in huge quantities at Alluri Sitharama Raju district for supply to his family owned Bharati Cements, he alleged.

Hinting that the TDP-JSP combination is working out fine, he said that the MLA candidate for Madugula and other constituencies will be finalised soon, with the consultation of leaders from both the parties. “However is the candidate, be they from TDP or JSP, all leaders and workers should come together to fight the electoral battle, as one force,” he asserted.

The reverse tide against YSRC has already begun and Jagan Reddy’s party will be swept away in that tide, he said.

Hitting hard at Jagan’s battle cry ‘Why not 175’, Mr. Naidu challenged Jagan on his home turf and said ‘Why not Pulivendula?’

Ridiculing the CM, he said, “Mr. Jagan in every meeting keeps talking about dishing out welfare schemes just by pressing a button, but he should also realise that the electric charges were increased about nine times by the press of a button and the APSRTC charges were hiked thrice, during his rule,”

Mr. Naidu once again reiterated his ‘Super six’ manifesto to the public.

