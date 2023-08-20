ADVERTISEMENT

Will remove sheets, if you stay away from unlawful activities, DCP assures rowdy-sheeters in Visakhapatnam

August 20, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crimes) G Naganna assured the active rowdy-sheeters that steps will be taken to remove their sheets, if they stay away from unlawful activities over a period of time. He was speaking to number of rowdy-sheeters in a counselling programme - “Marpu” held at II Town police station limits here on Sunday.

Mr Naganna was interacting with the rowdy-sheeters as part of the programme. He enquired about their day-to-day activities, their livelihood and well-being of family members.

“We will definitely consider withdrawing the sheets on you, if we observe you have changed and are away from criminal activities over a period of time. You can also lead a respectful life in the society,” the DCP said speaking to the rowdy-sheeters.

The counselling programmes were organised at various police stations in the city.

