Will he or won’t he? Suspense continues on PM laying the stone for South Coastal Railway Zone headquarters at Vizag

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision not to go ahead with the scheduled laying of the foundation stone by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the headquarters of the South Coast Railway (SCoR ) Zone reportedly in view of technical glitches is being seen as a ‘golden opportunity’ missed by the Bharatiya Janata Party. However, officials seem to be going ahead with the arrangements reportedly in the absence of any clear communication to them about cancellation of the programme.

The people of North Andhra region, railway employees and rail activists have been eagerly awaiting the commencement of work on operationalisation of the zone for more than three years after Mr. Modi had announced the new zone, ahead of the general elections, during his visit to Visakhapatnam in February 2019.

An Officer on Special Duty (OSD) was appointed for SCoR long ago. The OSD had prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) demarcating the boundaries of the new zone, redeployment of employees on reorganisation of Waltair Division, and construction of the new zonal headquarters. Though the DPR was submitted to the Railway Board long ago, not even a brick has been laid so far, giving ample ammunition to the opposition parties to target the BJP government.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the visit of the Prime Minister to either lay the foundation stone or inaugurate several railway and other projects is being seen by some BJP leaders as a golden opportunity to strengthen the party, there is also a view that delaying the work further will provide an opportunity to the opposition parties to draw their own inferences.

Plaque being readied

Meanwhile, workers were seen fixing the metal frame on the ground for the installation of the plaque for construction of the SCoR Zone headquarters, opposite the temple of Sri Rama, in Railway Wireless Colony located close to Visakhapatnam Junction, on Thursday. A cable bundle was also brought to the venue, indicating arrangements for live coverage through remote cameras as the foundation-stone laying, if it happens, is likely to be done remotely from the Andhra University grounds.

New trains

The BJP could have assuaged the feelings of the people of North Andhra, at least to some extent, by arranging the flagging off of new trains by the Prime Minister from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi and Bengaluru, which have been pending for long.

Railway sources say that a new LHB rake is available in Visakhapatnam and this can be used for flagging off the Varanasi train by the Prime Minister.

The million dollar question that is perturbing the minds of rail users is: “Will the Prime Minister lay the foundation for SCoR?”