Will not spare anyone involved in harassment case of Mumbai actress: Anitha

Home Minister V. Anitha has said that the government has taken the case of alleged harassment of a Mumbai-based actress by a YSRCP leader seriously.

She said that the victim women had submitted her complaint through online, reacting to which a woman police officer was appointed by the department to investigate into the case.

Responding to the media over the issue during a press conference here on Thursday, Ms. Anitha said that though it was very early to come to conclusions in the case, but if proven, they would not spare any person either they may be political leaders or police officer. She said that the Andhra Pradesh police would ensure justice to the victim.

Congress seeks action

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president Kolanukonda Shivaji on Thursday demanded the immediate arrest of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders and police officers in the State accused of harassing a film actress from Mumbai.

At a press conference, he said the incident that came to light recently in the State was akin to the horror episode at the Kolkata RG Kar hospital. The State police, which was supposed to have protected the victim, succumbed to the pressure of the erstwhile ruling party leaders. He alleged that the actress was kidnapped, cases were framed against her and she, along with her aged parents, was subjected to harassment for 40 days in the State, said Mr. Shivaji

He demanded a comprehensive probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and stringent action against those found guilty on this count.

