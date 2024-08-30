GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will not spare anyone involved in harassment case of Mumbai actress: Anitha

Woman police officer appointed to investigate into the case, she says

Published - August 30, 2024 05:03 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Home Minister V. Anitha has said that the government has taken the case of alleged harassment of a Mumbai-based actress by a YSRCP leader seriously.

She said that the victim women had submitted her complaint through online, reacting to which a woman police officer was appointed by the department to investigate into the case.

Responding to the media over the issue during a press conference here on Thursday, Ms. Anitha said that though it was very early to come to conclusions in the case, but if proven, they would not spare any person either they may be political leaders or police officer. She said that the Andhra Pradesh police would ensure justice to the victim.

Congress seeks action

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president Kolanukonda Shivaji on Thursday demanded the immediate arrest of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders and police officers in the State accused of harassing a film actress from Mumbai.

At a press conference, he said the incident that came to light recently in the State was akin to the horror episode at the Kolkata RG Kar hospital. The State police, which was supposed to have protected the victim, succumbed to the pressure of the erstwhile ruling party leaders. He alleged that the actress was kidnapped, cases were framed against her and she, along with her aged parents, was subjected to harassment for 40 days in the State, said Mr. Shivaji

He demanded a comprehensive probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and stringent action against those found guilty on this count.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.