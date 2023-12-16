GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Will lift curbs on jaggery sales if voted to power, Lokesh tells traders at Anakapalli

On the 244th day of Yuva Galam, he enters Anakapalli town, meets Anganwadi workers staging a protest in Yelamanchali Assembly constituency limits and expresses solidarity

December 16, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National general secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that the government has failed to control the smuggling of ganja and drugs in the Agency areas of the Visakhapatnam region. He alleged that the government was creating trouble for the farmers and businessmen instead. He also alleged that YSRCP leaders were involved in the cultivation of ganja in the Agency areas.

Speaking to jaggery farmers and traders at Munagapaka and Anakapalli Town here on Saturday, he said that the restrictions imposed by the government on the sale of black jaggery have affected the business of jaggery farmers. The jaggery traders, pouring out their woes to the leader told him that nearly 800 people have lost jobs in the Anakapalli Jaggery market as they incurred losses because of the the restrictions.

Mr. Lokesh said that the TDP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance, if elected to power, would lift all the curbs on the sale of jaggery and bring back the past glory of the Anakapalli jaggery market.

On the 224th day of ‘Yuva Galam’, Mr. Lokesh met the Anganwadi workers who were staging a protest at Yelamanchali Assembly constituency limits and expressed solidarity. He also met the farmers from Gangadevipeta, Ompolu, Nagulapalli villages, who submitted representations to him.

Mr. Lokesh entered Anakapalli Town, where he was given a rousing reception by the party workers. He was welcomed with garlands made of sugarcane and jaggery. He completed 3,100 km of padayatra on Saturday evening.

BC leaders from Arabupalem and Yelamanchali met Mr. Lokesh and sought separate legislation for the safety and security of their community. They also sought an increase in reservations for them in education and employment.

Mr. Lokesh interacted with the Yadava community at Anakapalli Town and assured encouragement to the community members in all spheres.

