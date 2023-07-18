Will join Jana Sena Party on July 20, says former YSRCP leader Panchakarla in Visakhapatnam

July 18, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former MLA and senior politician Panchakarla Ramesh Babu on Tuesday said that he was very much impressed with the ideologies of Jana Sena Party chief K. Pawan Kalyan and the way he was dedicated to serve the public. He said that on July 20, he along with his supporters and fans, with a convoy of 400 cars and 25 buses will be leaving for Vijayawada in a rally to join the JSP in the presence of Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Ramesh Babu said that during his meeting with Mr. Pawan Kalyan, he had asked him to use his services wherever needed and has not taken any word from him over Pendurthi MLA ticket.

“Some days ago, when I announced that I would contest from only Pendurthi Assembly constituency, I was not associated with any party. But now, I need to understand and stick to the party’s decision. I would work hard for the party on any role for the coming election,” he said.

Mr. Ramesh Babu had parted ways with the YSRCP and also resigned as Visakhapatnam district city president. He said that he had taken up issues of activists a number of times to the notice of YSRCP regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy. “I respect him very much. It is very unfortunate that Mr, Subba Reddy claimed that I had not spoken on the issues,” he added.

