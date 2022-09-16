Will Jagan be shifting to Vizag soon?

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

While on the one hand, a heated debate on the three capitals’ issue is once again taking the centre stage in the State, rumours of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy moving to Visakhapatnam shortly are also gaining ground. The rumours are rife that he may shift after the Dasara festival in October or some time in January next.

The issue of three capitals was believed to have been shelved after the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act and the CRDA Repeal Act were withdrawn by the YSR Congress Party-led State government in November 2021 and the Andhra Pradesh High Court had ordered that the government should develop Amaravati as the capital and implement the master plan.

But the YSRCP leaders have again raked it up and the debate and rhetoric has picked up pace. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had given a detailed presentation on the need of the three capitals and why Visakhapatnam should be made the Executive Capital, Amaravati the Legislative Capital and Kurnool the Judiciary Capital, in the Assembly on Thursday.

On the other hand, the opposition parties, including the TDP, are leaving no stone unturned to counter the YSRCP offensive.

The Amaravati Parirakshana Porata Committee has already embarked on a 60-day Maha Padayatra from Amaravati to Arasavalli in Srikakulam district, in protest against the three capitals’ move.

While the shifting of the capitals could be a long-drawn affair, as it is already embroiled in a legal issue, the speculative talk that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will shortly be shifting his base to Visakhapatnam is growing strong with every passing day.

‘Preferred locations’

There are strong indications that the official machinery and some senior and trusted party functionaries have been told to scout for a suitable house for the Chief Minister, which could also double up as his camp office.

It is learnt that preference is being given to the properties between Rushikonda and Bheemunipatnam.

Sources say that a couple of buildings, which were used by IT companies atop the IT hills, and a hilltop wellness centre, are in the list of properties being considered.

There are also strong rumours that the construction that is taking place on the disputed Rushikonda hill could be his future residence and camp office. But this is refuted by the officials and party leaders.

They continue to claim that a five-star hotel of APTDC is coming up in place of the demolished APTDC hotel.

Irrespective of what is coming on that hill, it will take at least one to two years for the buildings to come up and even that project is mired in legal issues with the NGT (National Green Tribunal).

If the Chief Minister intends to shift, he needs a ready-to-move building.

Sources in the government say that a few minor departments have already been reportedly shifted and gated communities around Panorama Hills, Yendada and Rushikonda area are being approached for bulk rentals.

However, opposition parties allege that on the ground nothing is happening and rumours are being floated to hike the real estate prices.