ADVERTISEMENT

Will Jagan announce closure of YSRCP if alliance makes a clean sweep in elections, asks TDP leader

Published - May 17, 2024 08:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Ridiculing the Chief Minister’s claims over posting victory, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao says that the I-PAC team has already made it clear that the YSRCP is in for a huge loss

The Hindu Bureau

TDP Polit Bureau member Bonda Umamaheswara Rao addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

TDP Polit Bureau member Bonda Umamaheswara Rao has ridiculed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s claims over the prospects of winning over 151 Assembly and 22 MP seats in the just-concluded elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media at the party office here on Friday, Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said that neither the ruling party contestants nor its booth-level leaders were confident of posting a victory.

Asking Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy if he would close down the YSRCP if the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance made a clean sweep in the elections, Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said that the I-PAC team had already made it clear that the YSRCP was in for a huge loss.

Stating that not one community or sector was happy with the YSRCP’s governance, he said that people of Andhra Pradesh working in the neighbouring States and other countries had come to cast their vote to get rid of the government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Accusing the YSRCP government of being neck-deep in corruption, the TDP leader alleged that in the name of Executive capital, the YSRCP leaders had encroached upon prime lands in Visakhapatnam city. After coming to power, the alliance government would definitely probe such activities, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US