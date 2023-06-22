Will help you find jobs if you shun crime, CP tells rowdy-sheeters

June 22, 2023 09:08 am | Updated 09:09 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The police are ready to help rowdy-sheeters find decent sources of employment and lead regular lives with their families provided they turn their back on crime, Commissioner of Police C.M. Trivikrama Varma said.

“I am ready to talk to officials of the GVMC and employ history-sheeters in the food truck business if they have the skills for it,” Mr. Varma said.

“Visakhapatnam city is growing at a rapid pace and in many areas, the food truck business is doing well. If any rowdy-sheeter wants to lead a happy life without getting involved in any anti-social activities, the police will request the GVMC to engage them in the food court business,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, a mass counselling programme was organised by the city police here on Wednesday, which was attended by around 300 Category-A rowdy-sheeters and suspect-sheet holders. These people reportedly drive auto-rickshaws or run pan shops for a living.

Later, addressing a press conference, Mr. Varma said that apart from the recent kidnapping incident of MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana’s family, there were no major crimes committed by rowdy-sheeters as they were under the watch of the police. Some incidents involving these rowdy-sheeters at some placed were due to drunken brawls, he said.

“We have network teams, patrolling teams, night-beat teams, information teams and with the CCTV cameras too, the police are geared to handle any type of contingency,” the Commissioner said.

He said that the police teams regularly verify the antecedents of rowdy-sheeters and suspect-sheet holders. People moving around under suspicious circumstances late at night are being questioned, he said, adding that if any rowdy-sheeter out on bail is found to be involved in anti-social activities or even a petty offence, the police would take steps to revoke bail.

If they are found to be involved in frequent crimes, proposals to invoke the Preventive Detention (PD) Act and expelling them from the city would be taken up, he said.

“Though rowdy-sheeters were being counselled without fail on Sundays, a mass counselling session was organised today (Wednesday) as well. We have warned them not to get involved in any crimes hereafter,” the Commissioner said.

Mr. Varma added that an internal committee would be formed to monitor the good behaviour of rowdy-sheeters over a period of time and then take steps to remove the sheets on them.

Replying to a query, he said that there were at least 10 active rowdy-sheeters under the jurisdiction of each police station, except Padmanabham.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT