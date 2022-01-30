Will GVMC boundaries change after formation of new districts ?

VISAKHAPATNAM

Minister says government likely to follow model of GHMC in Telangana

Recently, the State government has proposed the formation of 13 new districts in the State to the existing 13. Visakhapatnam district has been divided into three – Anakapalle comprising Anakapalle, Chodavaram, Payarkraopeta, Narsipatnam, Yelamanchili, Madugula and Pendurthi Constituencies, Visakhapatnam comprising East, West, North, South, Bheemunipatnam and Gajuwaka Constituencies and Alluri Sitaramaraju (ASR) district comprising Araku, Paderu and Rampachodavaram.

Eversince the announcement was made, there has been a dilemma among the GVMC Corporators from Anakapalle Zone (Wards 80 to 84) and Pendurthi Zone (Wards 89 to 98) on what could possibly happen once the formation of new districts becomes a reality. The corporators are in talks with senior YSR Congress Party leaders over the possible changes in the GVMC once the Visakhapatnam district is divided into three districts.

In this regard, Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao during a recent press conference hinted the media that the government may follow the model of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Telangana, which is now spread in across four districts – Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal and Sangaredd – after formation of new districts.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) floor leader and Corporator from Ward 96, Peela Srinivasa Rao, was also optimistic that the government may take a decision on the lines of GHMC only, as all the wards were already merged into Greater Visakha by promising development by organising public hearings. However, he condemned the proposal to include Pendurthi in Anakapalle district.

“Where is Anakapalle and where is Pendurthi? People from Pendurthi approach Visakhapatnam for any work, but not Anakapalle. We demand continuation of Pendurthi in Visakhapatnam district,” he said.

Not just the TDP, even leaders from YSR Congress Party have been appealing to the State Government to include Pendurthi in the Visakhapatnam district.

GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha said that it is completely a policy decision which is to be taken and announced by the government.