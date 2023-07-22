ADVERTISEMENT

Will ensure IRCTC provide economy meal at Visakhapatnam railway station, says GVL

July 22, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Rajya Sabha member and East Coast Railway Users Consultative Committee member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao visited Visakhapatnam railway station on Saturday and inspected the railway services and passenger amenities at the station.

After taking charge as the consultative committee member, Mr. Rao for the first time visited the station. Speaking on the occasion, he said that he will strive to ensure that IRCTC will provide two types of meals, namely Economy Meal and Snack Meal, which are priced at ₹20 and ₹50 respectively, at Visakhapatnam railway station

