Will build house at Atchutapuram, says BJP Anakapalli LS candidate C.M. Ramesh

April 18, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

Steps will be taken to bring in investments and creation of job opportunities if the NDA comes to power, he says

Harish Gilai

BJP candidate for Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency C.M. Ramesh | Photo Credit: File photo

BJP candidate for Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency C.M. Ramesh on April 18 (Thursday) said he would construct a house at Atchutapuram and would be available for the people from the constituency all the time.

Addressing the media during the nomination rally of JSP candidate for Yelamanchili Sundarapu Vijaya Kumar, Mr. Ramesh accused the YSRCP leaders of spreading rumours that he would not be available for the people after election.

“I purchased some land at Atchutapuram in Yelamanchili constituency two days ago and I will build a house soon. I will serve the people of Anakapalli,” he said.

Pointing out that Yelamanchili constituency has a lot of scope for industries, he alleged that the YSRCP government failed to capitalise on it, resulting in high unemployment. “Steps will be taken to bring in investments and creation of job opportunities if the NDA comes to power,” he said.

