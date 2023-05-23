HamberMenu
Will boycott ZP meetings from now, if District Collectors remain absent: Visakhapatnam ZP chairperson

May 23, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Zilla Parishad chairperson J. Subhadra said that they will boyott the next ZP general body meeting if the District Collectors of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Alluri Sitharama Raju fail to attend it.

She expressed her displeasure over absence of the three District Collectors at the meeting held here on Tuesday.

“We have informed about the meeting to all the officials long ago. But none of the Collectors were present and even the heads of various departments have skipped it without informing. What is the purpose of the meeting?,” she told the ZPTC and MPTC members.

Ms Subhadra said that when all the MPTC and ZPTC members have been asking various queries related to different issues like health, education, roads and housing, she is unable to answer at all. Conducting meetings without the presence of District Collectors would not work at all, she said.

