Will be the voice of North Andhra in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, says Vepada Chiranjeevi from Telugu Desam Party

March 18, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

“I will be the voice of North Andhra in the Legislative Council and will raise issues pertaining to growing unemployment, lack of development and the State Government’s nonchalant attitude towards privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant,” said Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, who won the North Andhra Graduate MLC election, here on Saturday.

Mr. Chiranjeevi Rao, popularly known as `Economist Chiranjeevi’, from the Telugu Desam Party won the North Andhra Graduates’ MLC seat by securing 94,509 votes (required to win) in second preferential counting. The final results were declared late on Friday night.

He defeated his nearest rival Seethamraju Sudhakar from the YSR Congress Party.

Addressing a crowded press conference, he alleged that the YSR Congress Party government has failed on all fronts. There is no development, no industries are coming in and hence there is no employment generation and most importantly salaries and pensions are being delayed.

The image of Andhra Pradesh is going down with every passing day, he said and alleged that teachers under the Graduate and Teachers constituencies were subjected to threat and coercion and forced to vote for the YSR Congress Party candidate.

Mr. Chiranjeevi thanked TDP national president N. Chandrbabu Naidu for selecting him to stand for the party, all the party workers, his teaching associates and primarily all his students who had voted for him.

Three-capitals idea

Earlier, former TDP Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy equated the victory of Mr. Chiranjeevi to a referendum against CM’s three-capitals idea.

“The victory clearly indicates that the people of this city and the districts in North Andhra do not want Visakhapatnam as the Executive Capital and nor do they want the CM to make this city as his camp office,” he said.

Almost two lakh families across 34 Assembly constituencies have voted in favour of Mr. Chiranjeevi and this clearly indicates that the anti-incumbency factor has set in against the State Government, he said.

Former TDP Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao pointed out that the people have now realised that this government has been functioning in a destructive mode and it does not have any constructive ideas.

He also alleged that in the earlier local bodies and byelections, the government had used all its might to win the elections, but now the people have given their verdict by favouring Mr. Chiranjeevi. “We are confident that we will come back to power and Mr. Naidu will once again be the CM,” he said.

Ridiculing TTD Chairman and North Andhra YSRCP coordinator’s statement that the Graduate MLC election will be the semi-final for the 2024 Assembly elections, Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy said, “It was the semi-final and now the verdict is clear for the final.”

Former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao said that the people of this region and across the State has lost faith in the government, as the officials and leaders are grabbing land without any fear.