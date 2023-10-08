Wildlife Week celebrations conclude at Visakhapatnam zoo

October 08, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The 69th Wildlife Week celebrations concluded at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) here on Sunday.

On the concluding day, a half marathon was organised involving a large number of nature and animal lovers by the Visakha Trail Running Association in collaboration with IGZP, in 21 km, 10 km, 5 km and 3 km categories. Around 600 participants enthusiastically took part in the event.

During the valedictory function, zoo Curator Nandani Salaria handed over the prizes to the winners of various competitions like drawing, essay writing and fancy dress and photography conducted as part of the wildlife week. Stressing the need for environmental protection, she said that every citizen should plant a sapling and take care of it.

On the occasion of Wildlife Week, free entry was provided to the children below 12 years from October 2 to 8.

