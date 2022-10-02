Wildlife Week celebrations begin at Visakhapatnam zoo

ADVERTISEMENT

The 68th Wildlife Week celebrations kickstarted at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park here on Sunday. On the first day, a bird walk session was organised in which a good number of participants took part and captured different species on their cameras. The participants were briefed about the bird species by the zoo team.

District Forest Officer Anant Shankar, who took part in the inaugural programme as the chief guest, said that the Wildlife Week programmes were a great opportunity to learn more about wildlife and its conservation. Zoo Curator Nandani Salaria said that Wildlife Week is being organised from October 2 to 8 to create awareness about the importance of wildlife and their conservation. Many competitions and programmes like bird watching, drawing, debate, photography, butterfly conservation workshops and webinars were being organised, she said. Fancy dress competition and a special awareness programme on conservation of butterflies were organised later.