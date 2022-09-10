Wife of accused arrested in cyber fraud case in Visakhapatnam

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
September 10, 2022 23:11 IST

The city police arrested a 31-year-old woman, Raju Swetha Reddy, for allegedly being involved in a cyber crime case here on Saturday. Ms. Swetha Reddy is wife of Jaya Simha Reddy of Hyderabad, who has allegedly assisted a China-based loan app company and created bank accounts and later given away the credentials as well as e-KYC to the fraudsters. Ms. Swetha Reddy has allegedly assisted her husband in the fraud. A city-based woman was harassed by a loan app company over repayment of ₹5,000. Based on the complaint, the police arrested two persons for supporting loan app manufacturers.

