The city police arrested a 31-year-old woman, Raju Swetha Reddy, for allegedly being involved in a cyber crime case here on Saturday. Ms. Swetha Reddy is wife of Jaya Simha Reddy of Hyderabad, who has allegedly assisted a China-based loan app company and created bank accounts and later given away the credentials as well as e-KYC to the fraudsters. Ms. Swetha Reddy has allegedly assisted her husband in the fraud. A city-based woman was harassed by a loan app company over repayment of ₹5,000. Based on the complaint, the police arrested two persons for supporting loan app manufacturers.
Wife of accused arrested in cyber fraud case in Visakhapatnam
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.