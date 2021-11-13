Wife dies in accident, husband suffers serious injuries in Visakhapatnam

While Hemalatha died on the spot, Mr. Tarun suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment in Paderu hospital

A 22-year-old woman died in a road accident, while her husband suffered severe injuries near Vanthadapalli checkpost on Vanjangi Ghat Road under Paderu Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam Agency on November 13.

The deceased was identified as Hemalatha (22), a resident of Seethampeta in Visakhapatnam city.

According to primary information provided by the police, the woman along with her husband Mr. Tarun, residents of Seethampeta area, were heading to Vanjangi hills for sightseeing on the morning of November 13 on a two-wheeler. The two-wheeler was allegedly hit a car coming in the opposite direction. While Hemalatha died on the spot, Mr. Tarun suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment in Paderu hospital.

It was learnt that the duo were married recently.

Paderu Police have taken the car driver into custody and have registered a case. Investigation is on.