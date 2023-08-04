Wife, ‘boyfriend’ arrested on charge of murdering police constable in Visakhapatnam

August 04, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In the suspicious death case of 39-year-old police constable, Ramesh, the MVP police arrested his wife and her alleged boyfriend on the charge murdering him here on Friday.

The police in their investigation found that the homemaker along with her boyfriend hired a person, who entered the house on Tuesday night and killed the constable Ramesh by suffocated him. After the murder, the woman told other family members that Ramesh died of heart attack.

The arrested were identified as B. Siva Jyothi alias Sivani (28) and S Venkata Ramana (29) of Sivajipalem. Another person, friend of Venkata Ramana, who murdered the police constable, is yet to arrested.

According to the police, Ramesh, a 2009 batch police constable, who was working at One Town police consable, was married to Siva Jyothi during the year 2012. Since the last one-and-a-half year, Siva Jyothi has been allegedly in relationship with her neighbour, Venkata Ramana, a married man, who works as a cab driver. Police learnt that even Ramesh was aware of the relationship and asked Siva Jyothi to leave him, and he informed her that he would not allow children (five and three years of age) to go with her.

In the investigation, police learnt that Siva Jyothi had pledged some gold and given the amount to Venkata Ramana. Ramesh had been reportedly asking Siva Jyothi to bring back the gold for some time. Siva Jyothi allegedly decided to eliminate her husband to continue her relationship with Venkata Ramana. Venkata Ramana reportedly sought the help of his friend to murder Ramesh and promised to pay him ₹2 lakh.

On Tuesday night, Ramesh had consumed liquor, in which Siva Jyothi already mixed sleeping pills. After he slept, Siva Jyothi allowed Venkata Ramana’s friend into her house, who suffocated Ramesh to death using a pillow.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, (Dwaraka zone) R.V.S.N. Murthy said that they have launched manhunt for the third accused in the case, who is at large.