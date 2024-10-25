Widows of former VSP staff decry delay in Employees Family Benefit Scheme pensions

Kadiyala Tejaswi, wife of deceased Hema Bhaskar who worked as a manager (quality) at RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), is spending sleepless nights with her two daughters studying Class 4 and Class 8. She has not received her monthly pension of ₹90,000 under the Employees Family Benefit Scheme (EFBS) of the steel plant.

“For the last six months, I have not been able to pay my house EMI of ₹30,000 properly. This financial burden is causing mental stress,” said Ms. Tejaswi hailing from Tenali in Guntur district

The situation is similar for 870 and odd widows of the former employees of the steel plant.

“Bankers are pestering for paying the EMIs. I need to look after my elderly parents. I have sent my children abroad for higher studies. I cannot send them the menoy they need due to the delay in EFBS pension,” said Ratna Kumari, widow of B.S.V. Krishnarao, a former employee of the steel plant.

“I have taken some loans from my relatives and I cannot pay them back. The delay in pension is straining my relationships with them,” says Priyadarshini, wife of late Vijay Kumar.

Visakhapatnam Steel Executives Association secretary K.V.D. Prasad that EFBS was introduced in the early nineties to support the dependents of an employee in case of death or becoming ineligible for employment due to health reasons.

As part of the scheme, in case of the death of an employee during service, the family has to deposit a notional provident fund and gratuity with the management and the family gets the last drawn salary (basic+DA) till the date of retirement of the employee.

After the deceased employee reaches the retirement age (60 years), the deposited amount is returned to the legal heir of the deceased employee. Medically unfit employees are also eligible for this facility.

“Around 920 people, including 874 widows, have not been receiving the EFBS pensions regularly since April. The monthly amount to be paid by the VSP is around ₹4.8 crore. All the employees’ families have deposited nearly ₹260 crore with the RINL. Usually, the beneficiaries get their pensions by the seventh of every month. Only 75% of the pension was paid in September in three installments,” Mr. Prasad told The Hindu.

“The RINL management has utilised the deposits for other purposes. The widows are unable to meet their daily expenses,” Mr. Prasad lamented.

Medically unfit employees

After attaining the retirement age (60 years) of the deceased or medically unfit employees, the deposited money has to be paid to their families immediately. Since April 2024, no eligible families of 91 persons have received the amount.

“I was declared medically unfit two years ago. I have deposited ₹1.009 crore with the RINL. I superannuated in August 2024. Not a single penny was paid to me yet,” complains D.V. Satyanarayana.

When contacted, a reliable source from the RINL-VSP admitted to the delay in disbursement of the pensions to the widows. “We are putting in efforts to clear the pension amounts,” the source said.