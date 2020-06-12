Widespread rain likely in coastal A.P.

Unmindful of the inclement weather, vendors selling vegetables by the side of the road at Araku in Visakhapatnam district on Thursday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 June 2020 08:35 IST

Fishermen advised not to venture into the sea

The Southwest monsoon covered the entire State on Thursday. This, coupled with the low-pressure area, brought more rain to the city and district, which had been experiencing intermittent showers for the last couple of days.

There was continuous rain at Araku Valley in the Agency area, following which the police swung into action to barricade the areas where streams were in spate.

Meanwhile, the low-pressure area over east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal persists, and lies over west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal along and off north Andhra and south Odisha coasts. It is likely to move in the west north-westward direction. The associated upper air circulation extends up to 7.6-km above the mean sea level.

Advertising

Advertising

Under its influence, there may be rain or thundershowers at most places over coastal A.P. with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rain at one or two places over coastal A.P. during the next 24 hours, according to the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) here.

Strong surface winds from north-westerly direction with speed reaching 45-50 kmph are likely along and off north Andhra coast, and from the westerly direction with speed reaching 45-50 kmph along and off south coastal A.P. during the next 24 hours.

CWC Director Bibraj R advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off coastal A.P.

The chief amounts of rainfall recorded (in cm) during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday were: Racherla (Prakasam) 16; Kavali (Nellore) 12; Eluru (West Godavari) 11; Veligonda (Prakasam) and S. Kota 8 each; Kaikalur (Krishna) and Kandukur (Prakasam) 7 each; and Visakhapatnam 4.