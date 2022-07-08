Widespread rain forecast for A.P. till Sunday

Vehicles wade through a waterlogged road after rains at Asilmetta, in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

July 08, 2022 22:22 IST

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places

The cyclonic circulation over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts, extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, tilting south-westwards with height, persists.

Under its influence heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places and heavy rain is likely to occur at many places in the State till Sunday, according to the Meteorological Centre, Amaravati.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over East Godavari, Yanam, West Godavari and Krishna districts on Saturday. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Prakasam and Kurnool districts on Saturday.

Fishermen cautioned

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely along and off coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Saturday. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

The chief amounts of rainfall (5 cm and above) recorded on July 8 are coastal A.P. and Yanam: Tiruvuru (Krishna dt.) 8, Parvatipuram (Vizianagaram) 7, Vararamachandrapur (East Godavari) 6, Palakonda (Srikakulam) 6, Komarada (Vizianagaram) 6, Velairpad (West Godavari) 5, Chintur (East Godavari) 5, Kukunoor (West Godavari) 5, Paleru Bridge (Krishna) 5, Nandigama (Krishna) 5 and Bobbili (Vizianagaram) 5.

In Rayalaseema, Gudur (Kurnool) 2 and Rudravaram (Kurnool) 2 cm.