Wide range of products on display at Tribal Crafts Mela

Visakhapatnam

18 November 2021 08:11 IST

Exhibition provides an insight into their livelihood

The tribal people live in nature and use natural eco-friendly products to meet most of their daily needs. A visit to the stalls at the State-level ‘Tribal Crafts Mela’ (exhibition-cum-sale) being organised at GVMC Ground, opposite Viswapriya Function Hall, at RK Beach, here, provides an insight into their livelihood.

Dasari Gouri, belonging to the Erukula tribe, was seen weaving bamboo baskets and flower vases in different shapes and hues to meet varied needs. The baskets and vases, coloured with natural colours, are available for prices ranging from as low as ₹60.

G. Laxmaiah, who comes from Chinturu in East Godavari, was seen explaining to a customer about the Tussar silk saris. The fine silk saris are available for prices ranging from ₹6,500 to ₹7,500. The organisers are giving a 20% discount. Ippa (mahuva) oil is available at the stall for ₹200 a litre. The oil is said to have several health benefits but city folk use it only as ‘puja’ oil. “We also use it for cooking,” he says.

Hussainamma of Velugodu in Srisailam makes glass bangles and embellishes them with art work. “We have moulds for making the bangles but the design on the bangles is handmade. They are in good demand during birthdays, weddings and festivals in our areas,” she says.

The Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) stall sells soaps, oils, honey, turmeric and Araku coffee. “Araku coffee, honey and turmeric were in good demand on the inaugural day (November 15),” says the stall organiser. Bamboo lamp holders, jute bags and pouches were some of the other products on display.

The mela is being conducted to mark the 146th birth anniversary of Bhagavan Birsa Munda, which is being celebrated as ‘Janajatiya Gourava Divas’, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav India@75.

The stalls were inaugurated by Tribal Welfare Director Ranjit Basha on Monday. Mission Director E. Ravindra Babu and Deputy Director D. Lakshmi participated in the inaugural programme.

Dhimsa, Koya, Kommu, Savara and Chenchu dances will be presented by the tribal cultural troupes.