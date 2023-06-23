I have started preparing for West Indies cricket tour, says wicket-keeper K.S. Bharat from Visakhapatnam

June 23, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Visakhapatnam-based Indian Test Cricketer Kona Srikar Bharat said that he has started preparation for the tour of West Indies (WI) scheduled to start from July 12. Keeping in view the West Indies conditions, the wicket-keeper batsman said that he has been practising at Vizianagaram Grounds and B-Grounds of Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam, by preparing similar type of wickets.

Mr. Bharat, who had become the first player from Andhra Pradesh to play a world cup match, was felicitated by members of Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA) at Dr YSR ACA VDCA Stadium here on Friday. He was also congratulated for his selection for the West Indies tour, which was announced on Friday.

Mr. Bharat said that playing a world cup is every cricketer’s dream and he felt very blessed to play not just in a WC but also in a final.

“Representing Andhra and my country was very special. I cannot express the feeling in words. I am very grateful to my well-wishers, supporters, ACA, VDCA and my teammates,” he said.

Interacting with the media, Mr Bharat, who played his first home away test, said that there is a lot of difference in keeping wickets and batting in India and England, right from weather, pace and bounce. He said that first class cricket is very important for every cricketer to adapt to the conditions in all wickets. “As we play in various parts of the country, we adapt to such changes,” he said.

Decision Review System

When asked about his success in Decision Review System (DRS) during the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Mr. Bharat attributed the success to practice sessions and involvement in the game. He said that during practice sessions, he watches the ball from behind the wickets, take a call, challenge the bowler about the possible decision, which helps him out eventually. The 29-year old cricketer also said that he was happy to contribute to the team in the DRS.

Speaking about the competition from Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Rishab Pant and Wriddhiman Saha, Mr. Bharat said that he just focusses on his game.

He said that as a cricketer, he keeps adapting to the format whether it is Test, One Day International or Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mr. Bharat said that in his cricket career, he found support from parents, coaches, a lot of individuals, ACA and VDCA.

“Those who have failed to achieve something in cricket had patted my back saying ‘you got the opportunity, you should work hard for the team’. I am very grateful to everyone,” he said.

ACA Secretary S.R. Gopinath Reddy congratulated Bharat over his selection for West Indies’ tour and urged him to always find time to spend with his juniors in ACA, VDCA and share his experiences and motivate them.

President of VDCA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, vice-president of VDCA D.S. Varma, secretary of VDCA K. Parthasaradhy and others were present.

